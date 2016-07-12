Two brothers find a loaded gun in a field while playing Pokemon Go

VANCOUVER, WA - More news involving the up-and-coming popular game Pokemon Go...authorities in southwest Washington say two brothers came across upon a loaded handgun in a field while playing the popular Pokemon Go game.



The Clark County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that the young men were on the trail of a virtual Pokemon creature when they found the gun in a field near Vancouver.



They called 911 and waited for a deputy to recover the weapon.



In a news release, Sgt. Fred Neiman said the gun had likely been discarded in the field a while ago; it looked weathered and had some rust but still appeared to be able to fire rounds.



