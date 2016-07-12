Five injured, one deceased in one-car crash near Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, WA - A fatal car crash occurred this morning at 6:50 on I-82 at milepost 4, five miles south of Ellensburg. A car heading eastbound the left lane crossed into the right lane and onto the shoulder, struck the guardrail, then swerved back across both lanes and into the median past the left shoulder, where the car then rolled and came to a rest on its top.

The six young men involved in the crash were injured, and 16-year-old Robert D. Quinn passed away from his injuries at Kittitas Valley Hospital. Two others were taken to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

The vehicle in the crash was totalled, as shown by these pictures.

Reports of the incident say that drugs or alcohol were involved.