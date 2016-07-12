One Yakima Police Officer receives the Every Day Hero Award

Officer Brad Althauser gave a speech to thank everyone for the award and to also share his memories of that scary night.

YAKIMA, Wash.--- Yakima Police Officers were honored today with certificates and pins of appreciation after saving many lives this past March. It was on March 30 when a Senior Citizen Home went up in flames, and even today, it is still very emotional.

The Kiwanis Club and these senior citizens wanted to thank all the officers who were involved in rescuing the, from this fire. They especially want to thank Officer Brad Althauser who was the first to see the smoke and take action.

Today, he received the Every-Day-Hero Award on behalf of the Kiwanis Club. Though he says he doesn't feel like a hero, these seniors sure seem to think otherwise.