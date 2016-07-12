Man who hit child with boat facing assault charges

PASCO, WA.-- It's been almost three weeks since David Smith allegedly ran over a four-year-old boy with a boat. Smith was supposed to appear in court on July Fifth for his arraignment, but Judge Bruce Banner allowed the date to be pushed back to July 12th. Now, he faces charges of second degree assault of a child, reckless operation of a boat, boating under the influence, and hit and run with a vessel.

Smith plead "not guilty " to these charges.



His omnibus hearing will be on August 16th, pre-trial will begin on September 13th, and unless any new information is brought forward during that pre-trial, the first trial date is set for September 28th.

