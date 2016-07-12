Barber celebrates 50 years in the business!

RICHLAND, WA.-- Most people only dream of following their passions. 83-year-old Aaron Hines has been living that dream every day, and he doesn't intend to stop anytime soon. Hines is a barber at Ganzel's Barber Shop in Richland, and Tuesday, he celebrated his 50th year as an official member of the barbering industry.

Even before Aaron got his barbering license, he practiced the skill as one of his hobbies. If you add up all of his time with the clippers, it's been 70 amazing years. He even tried retiring for a time, but decided that he couldn't live without his passion.

Aaron told KNDU what keeps him going.

"I love serving people," he said, " And I love doing my skill, and serving people, and making people happy."

Hines had plenty of jobs before barbering, but, no surprise, nothing seemed to compare. He intends to keep working on his craft until he's one-hundred years old.