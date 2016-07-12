Three dead in a fatal car crash near Yakima

WHITE SWAN, WA - Authorities say three people were killed in a head-on vehicle crash near Yakima.



The crash happened Tuesday afternoon about six miles east of White Swan.



Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins says 53-year-old David Dogsleep was among those killed. Hawkins says Dogsleep was driving a pickup when he it was struck by a car that was passing another vehicle in the westbound lane.



Yakima Nation police are in the process of notifying relatives of the two people in the car who were killed.



Tribal police are investigating.

