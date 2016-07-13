WATCH: Dash cam video shows burglary suspects leading Pasco Police on chase

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Police Department says burglary suspects led them on a chase through neighborhoods in Pasco, Monday night.

Police say just after 11 p.m. people living in the area of 7th Avenue and Bonneville Street called about four people in white vehicle, possibly car prowling in the area.

When police arrived, they spotted a white car driving away. They tried stopping the car but it took off, leading officers on a chase.

The vehicle eventually stopped in an alley along the 900 block of 15th Avenue. Two passengers got out of the car and took off running. The car then drove away.

Officers chased after the two suspects who fled on foot. They found 21-year-old Adrian Villa hiding under a car in a nearby backyard. Police say Villa had three felony warrants out for his arrest. They later discovered an apartment at 307 N. 8th Street was burglarized.

Police took Villa to the Franklin County Jail on burglary charges. They are still looking for the other suspects.

