Bull trout harmed by 26 dams in four states; lawsuit filed for Endangered Species Act violation

BOISE, ID - An environmental group has filed a federal lawsuit contending that 26 dams operating in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Montana are harming bull trout and violating the Endangered Species Act.



The lawsuit filed by the Alliance for the Wild Rockies on Monday in Portland, Oregon, names the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and Bonneville Power Administration as defendants.



The alliance says the three federal agencies have failed to complete required consultations with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on how to operate the dams in areas designated as critical bull trout habitat.



The group is asking a judge to force the agencies to complete those consultations that could lead to changes at the dams benefiting the federally protected bull trout.

