Police investigate possible narcotics, prostitution and puppy crime all in one Kennewick hotel

KENNEWICK, WA - A strange day at a Kennewick hotel as police even call the situation 'convoluted.' Officers uncovered a couple different crimes at the Quality Inn on Quinault Avenue - some unrelated to each other. The crimes involved everything from potential drugs and prostitution to puppies and a stolen pickup.



There were dozens of police cars outside the Quality Inn with officers securing the building and even searching the roof. A Kennewick Police detective said they were first helping out Federal Way P.D. in finding a female but didn't find anything related to that.



However, hotel staff said they noticed some strange activity. Police then found what appeared to be narcotics and prostitution activity. Five people were detained in connection with that investigation. Officers also got a warrant to search a room.



Officers said it is a good thing hotel staff were paying attention.



"If something doesn't look right, looks suspicious, absolutely, call. Best case worst case scenario it turns out to be nothing. But at least your kids are safe and everything else," said Kennewick Police Detective Dan Todd.



Animal Control officers picked up some puppies at the hotel, as well. There were five of them and officers said they were in good health but not old enough to be without their mom. The puppies are now in Animal Control custody. It's unclear how or if the puppies were involved in the crime roundup.

Kennewick Police were assisted by Richland P.D. and the Benton County Sheriff's Office.



Meanwhile, police arrested another man while at the hotel Wednesday. While securing the Quality Inn, officers found a stolen pickup. Witnesses told police who had been driving it. Officers arrested that man, from Spokane, outside the front door of the hotel. That man also had two felony arrest warrants, as well.