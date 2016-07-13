Cabela's in Union Gap honors local police all week long with goodies and treats

UNION GAP, WA - People in Yakima are showing their support for local law enforcement thanks to the Cabela's in Union Gap.

On Monday, the staff at Cabela's set out some treats to honor all police officers after the tragic event in Dallas.

The business has a table of goodies at the front of the store, visible to all who walk in, with a sign stating that it is specifically for law enforcement. The table is covered with snacks, candy, and a cooler full of drinks.

Cabela's staff isn't only bringing officers into this event: local citizens are also welcome to leave notes to show their love and support for police.

The staff says they feel that police officials have a tough job and aren't thanked enough for the sacrifices they make.

"They bust their chops every day for us, for all of us, and they do more than we'll ever really know for the community," Cabela's manager Charlie West told us. "And we just wanted to show our appreciation."

The staff purchased the drinks and candy with their own money, but they say the cause for this is priceless. So far, not many officers have come in to the business to see the display, but the staff are hoping that they eventually learn of the event and the community's support for them.

If you would like to leave a note to show your support for these officers, you can do it all week long at the Cabela's in Union Gap.