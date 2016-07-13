Memorial tribute to fallen Dallas officers in Walla Walla July 1 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Memorial tribute to fallen Dallas officers in Walla Walla July 18

Kendra Wisner, Digital Producer
There will be a memorial tribute for the fallen Dallas police officers in Walla Walla on Monday, July 18, at noon. The event will take place at Land Title Plaza on First and Main in downtown Walla Walla.

All on and off duty law enforcement officers, fire fighters, family, friends, and fellow citizens are invited to attend.   

If possible, due to the nature and purpose of this ceremony Class A uniform and appropriate attire is respectfully requested.  We understand and recognize that on-duty personnel will be in their work uniforms. 

