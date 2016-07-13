Man sacrifices his hand to save a child

SUNNYSIDE, WA - Every year at the beginning of July, we are reminded how dangerous fireworks are. this year there were hundreds of injuries and doctors at Harbor View Medical Center in Seattle treated 18 people for hand injuries alone. One of those injuries happened close to home in Sunnyside. A man sacrificed a part of himself to save a child.

Fourth of July started off as a day full of anticipation and excitement for Joshua Luther, his wife and his four kids. the Luther's went to Mabton to spend the holiday with their family.

"Everyone was happy my kids could not wait to get to their uncle's house and light some fireworks," said Luther.

As the sun went down the children in Luther's family along with children from the neighborhood began to light fireworks while parents supervised. As fireworks were ignited Luther noticed a child around the age of 6 who was holding a different type of firework in his hand, an artillery shell firework. At that moment Luther's 6 years of firefighter experience kicked in.

"It did not click in my head what it was at first, but then I saw the quick fuse," said Luther. " I looked away and right away I jumped towards him grabbed it and I got about midway in throwing before it ignited itself and blew up and blew fragments in my hand."

After the smoke cleared Luther's life was forever changed.

"My hands are pretty much blown to shreds," said Luther. "my throat was split apart, I have stitches all the way across my throat, where it tore into me like a pop can."

By saving one life he put his own in grave danger and he thanks the quick actions of one of his nephews for being alive today.

"I was losing a lot of blood until he took off his shirt and wrapped it around my hand and then wrapped a towel around and tied it," said Luther. "Without that, I would have probably passed away."

Even though Luther sacrificed a part of himself he said that he does not want praise or to be seen as a hero for his actions, but as a person who did the right thing.

"I do not think that I am a hero, or want to be recognized as a hero," said Luther. "I think that as a human being all of us would have done the same thing."

Luther said he does not regret his actions and adds that he will move forward and get past this, not for himself but for his family.

"I have these little kids that I have to get better for," said Luther. "My children are pretty much my inspiration.

Luther said he does not know who the child was or what family he was with but wants the child to know that it is not his fault and that he is not mad at him.

Luther hopes that his story inspires people to do good and stay safe. If anyone wants to help out Luther and his family they can do so by going to their GoFundMe account at Https://www.gofundme.com/2d26aztc

