CRIME STOPPERS: Pasco Police searching for Anthony Mendieta Herrera

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are looking for a man by the name of Anthony Mendieta Herrera.

Herrera is a 23-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'8" and has an "R" tattooed on the side of his neck.

Herrera has multiple felony warrants out of Benton and Franklin Counties for Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was originally charged with Possession of Meth and Harassment.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash award of up to one thousand dollars for any information that results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.