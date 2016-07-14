Tri-Cities native returning to Reebok CrossFit Games at 53 years old

PASCO, WA - The 2016 Reebok CrossFit Games begin July 19th and a 53-year-old Tri-Cities native is once again competing for the title of fittest on earth.

You may remember Ken Idler. This will actually be his third time going to the Games. He took 2015 off and surprised himself by getting invited back this year. Idler is still in the Masters Men 50-54 division and enters the competition in 18th place, out of 20. Thousands of people compete to get to this point and only 20 are invited to Carson, California for the CrossFit Games.



Idler and his cheering section are leaving this weekend.



"There are some impressive younger guys, younger being 50, that are real impressive and if I can compete with them then it would be really good. But there are 20 of us and everyone is pretty good," said the always humble Idler.



Idler just had knee surgery three weeks ago to repair a torn meniscus. Last summer, he sprained his ankle and got started training late. That's why he says he was surprised to get an invite to the games. However for those that know him, he is determined. Idler finds up to 10 hours a week to train, mostly at the CrossFit gym he runs with his wife. All of that is in between a day job, helping run CrossFit Unrestrained, and making time for eight grandchildren.



The CrossFit Games are scheduled for July 19th to July 24th.