77 dead, 50 injured after truck plows into crowd during Bastille day celebration in France

NICE, FRANCE - An eyewitness has told The Associated Press that he saw a truck driver slam a vehicle into a crowd of revelers in the French resort city of Nice and then emerge shooting, killing many.



Wassim Bouhlel, a Nice native who spoke to the AP near Nice's Promenade du Paillon, said that he saw a truck drive into the crowd and then witnessed the man emerge with a gun and start shooting.



"There was carnage on the road," Bouhlel said. "Bodies everywhere."

The president of the Nice region says at least 60 people have died in what officials say was a deliberate attack when a truck drove into Bastille Day revelers in the resort city. The death toll has climbed to 77.



Eric Ciotti said on France Info radio that "It's a scene of horror." He said he was speaking from the scene.



The Nice prosecutor Jean-Michel Prette said bodies are strewn about along the roadway.

Christian Estrosi, president of the region, says the truck in Nice was loaded with arms and grenades.

The ranking politician of the Alpes-Maritime department that includes Nice says the truck plowed into the crowd over a distance of two kilometers (more than a mile), killing 77 people and wounding 50.



Eric Ciotti said on BFM TV that police killed the driver "apparently after an exchange of gunfire."



The Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation for "murder, attempted murder in an organized group linked to a terrorist enterprise." The probe is being handled by France's intelligence agency and judicial police.

77 are currently reported dead, 50 are injured. More on this story as it develops.

