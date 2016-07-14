Brush fire contained quickly and efficiently

YAKIMA, WA - A brush fire started near 28th and Swan Avenue earlier today, right behind Discovery Lab School.

One firefighter was in the area at the time; he saw the smoke and took off to the scene right away. When he arrived, the flames were making their way west towards the housing right along Swan Avenue. Luckily, the firefighter pulled into a good spot and was able to steer the fire clear of residents and their homes. The wind made the fire a bit harder to tame, so the firefighter called for backup as soon as he could.

"The initial officer who was on the scene, he's one of our newer officers, he did an outstanding job," Yakima Fire Department Shift Commander Jennifer Norton told us. "He, you know, did the correct order, life safety and then property conservation, and then he got more people here to help him."

There were two brush rigs and three engines on scene, and the brush fire was under control in less than a half hour.

Fire crews stayed at the scene for the following hour to mop up the hot spots and ensure the fire didn't ignite again.

There is no information yet as to what caused the fire.