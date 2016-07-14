Meyers bridge construction to be completed by next December

YAKIMA, WA - The Meyers bridge took a turn for the worst last year after some major flooding and an already damaged foundation, but things are looking better with the construction that's underway. Contractors are working hard amidst all the heat, and phase one of the project should be done by this fall.

Construction started earlier this month, and so far, so good.

"Kind of getting into a rhythm and a groove out there and things are starting, actually, I think they're starting to go pretty well," Project Engineer Mark Cleaver told us.

The project costs about ten million dollars, and is expected to take a while.

"It's pretty expensive," Cleaver admits. "But it'll be a pretty nice facility when we're done. I really appreciate the public's patience for sure. It's never fun to go through these things for them, but we're getting there."

They're hoping for phase one to be finished by the end of September.

"And the first thing for that is the big shafts...the foundation work that the bridge sits on," the project engineer informed us. "I'm excited. I've been working on this for a long time; I'm excited to see it going forward like this."

As of now, the bridge should be ready to go by the end of next December.