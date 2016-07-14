Yakima Chief Dominic Rizzi among three finalists considered for Spokane Police Chief

YAKIMA, WA - Police Chief Dominic Rizzi Jr. is among three finalists who are being considered for the position of police chief in Spokane. One of our reporters managed to interview Rizzi in a phone conversation, and we learned that he is incredibly honored to be one of the three finalists.

The other two candidates are from Seattle and Elk Grove, California.

Rizzi said that he applied for the position months ago, and would only consider Spokane and two other locations in the state of Washington to be relocated for work.

"Being on the eastern side of the United States, a larger city and more opportunity, that's probably the only department or one of the only two departments I would even consider going to," Rizzi said.

Rizzi joined the Yakima Police Department in the March of 2012. He was born and raised in Chicago and served the Chicago Police Department for 25 years.

Chief Rizzi, along with the other two candidates, will be interviewed and introduced to the people of Spokane next week.