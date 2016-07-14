Outlook teen charged with the murder of another teen at a party

SUNNYSIDE, WA - An outlook teen suspected of stabbing another teen to death made a court appearance this Thursday.

16-year-old Christian Salazar is being charged with the murder of 18-year-old Joshua Munguia from Sunnyside.

Court documents reveal that both males were at a party earlier this month and a fight broke out between them. The fight only lasted seconds, but it left one of them dead.

Documents also reveal that Salazar is suspected of stabbing Munguia five times, penetrating his chest cavity, lungs, heart, diaphragm, and liver.

It was also reported that a witness saw Salazar with a knife in his hand before he stabbed Munguia.

"I have reviewed the sworn declaration of the Sunnyside police officers and detectives in this case, and I do find that there is probable cause to hold you over for filing criminal charges involving second degree murder," Judge Richard Bartheld informed Salazar and his attorney at court.

At this point, Salazar may be facing charges of second degree murder, and due to the nature of the case, it may be tried in Superior Court.

Salazar's next court appearance will be on July 28th, and his bail is currently set at one million dollars.