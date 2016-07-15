Police investigating after house party in Pasco turns violent

Deputies searched the area and did not find any other witnesses or suspects.

PASCO, WA - The Pasco Police Department says officers are working to learn more about a house party that turned violent, early Friday morning.

Around 3 a.m. officers responded to 2415 E. Alvina St. after getting reports about a gunshot. When they arrived, they found several people running and driving away in all directions.

After talking with people, police learned a big fight broke out and someone fired a gunshot into the air to break it up. While investigating, police found blood in the driveway and a lot of broken bottles.

Officers did not find any victims or the shooter. Anyone with information about the fight is asked to call Pasco Police at (509) 545-3421.