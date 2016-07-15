New knowledge tests will make it more challenging to get your driver's license

OLYMPIA, WA - Getting a driver's license in Washington state is set to get a little more challenging next month when new written tests are introduced.



The new knowledge tests will be 40 questions long and will feature story problems and questions on distracted driving and marijuana impairment. The current test consists of 25 questions.



Department of Licensing Director Pat Kohler says the current test's passage rate ranges from 60 to 70 percent. She says the new test will likely lower that number.

