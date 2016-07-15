Body found on I-82 at Fred Redmond Bridge near Selah

SELAH, WA - At 5:15 this morning, authorities were notified of a body on Interstate 82 at the Fred Redmond Bridge. Investigators located the body on the outside shoulder of Interstate 82 at milepost 24 on the Fred Redmond Bridge. The body was that of a deceased male that had been dead for some time. The roadway was reduced to one lane, causing traffic delays for some time while the scene was processed by Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives.

An autopsy has been conducted but a cause of death has not been confirmed. There was no evidence of trauma to the body. The victim is believed to be in his late teens or early twenties, about 5'11", and weighing about 185 pounds. The male had a shaved head with black hair and a black mustache. The male also had protruding upper front ‘canine’ teeth and may have been missing his upper front teeth. He is believed to have died about four days prior.

Anyone that may have seen a vehicle or persons on the Fred Redmond Bridge during the night is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation continues and information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500 or 800-572-0490. Tips including anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 248-9980 or 800-248-9980 or on the internet at yakima.crimestoppersweb.com.