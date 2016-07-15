Crews cleaning up after Benton City fire

BENTON CITY, WA.-- The fire that burned through Benton City left 4,000 acres scorched. Thanks to firefighters from 15 different districts, as well as airplanes that helped douse the fire from above, no one got hurt, and the flames didn't leave any structural damage.

We spoke with Kim Gravenslund, the general manager of Anelare Winery, which sits right on the edge of the fire line. She told KNDU what it was like when she arrived at work last night.

"So we weren't allowed to come to this property because it was secured," Kim said, "You know for the safety of us. they wouldn't let us come up, but you could see from the road"

Crews are still out in Benton City keeping an eye on hot spots that could come up. This could take days because of how massive this fire was. In the meantime, firefighters urge you to be careful, and remember that you shouldn't be doing any outdoor burning.

