Local special needs kids gain confidence at 22nd annual Partner's and Pals eve

RICHLAND, WA. -- There's nothing quite like the pure happiness and joy that we saw Friday morning on the faces of our local kids with special needs. On Friday, kids got to do things they would never be able to do normally and it was truly wonderful to see.

We all need days where we can relax, have fun, and forget the stress of life. Friday was that day for Sawyer Torrescano.

"Yeahhawwww!" Sawyer said from atop the horse he was riding.

"Look down there and say, hello ladies!" someone yelled.

"Helloooo ladies!" Sawyer replied with a smile.

For Sawyer and more than 150 other local kids with special needs, Friday was a day to celebrate their differences by catching fish, learning to roping cattle, and petting furry little bunnies. It all helps them find some confidence.

"Some of these kids have never ridden a horse, never been in a bounce house, never been to an event like this at all and they will remember this forever," Sue Pederson from the Arc of Tri-Cities said.

"It makes me feel really good, really good inside," Sawyer said. "It makes me happy. It makes me want to come back here next year and have more fun."

Although Sawyer may have too much confidence now.

"Sup ladies!" he yelled on his second time around the loop on his horse.

"It does build their confidence," Sue said. "It makes them feel worthy and gives them value. It makes them feel like they're somebody special."

On Friday, there were no disabilities here, only smiles and appreciation.

