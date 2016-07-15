HOMETOWN PROUD: At the Trading Post and the Little Red School House in Naches

NACHES, WA - This week's Hometown Proud took our reporters to Naches, where they visited the well-known Trading Post. It's right off the highway and sells fruits, vegetables, and much more.

But there's another place to buy your produce, and it's known as the Little Red School House, which isn't a school, nor is it a house!

"And when I bought it, it was just a fruit stand," the owner, Kim Clark, told us.

He bought it in 1993, and now it's not only a fruit stand, but also a ski shop, a paddle board shop, and even more.

"I figured something had to get me through the winter," Clark admitted. He shared that he likes to work all four seasons. And the reasoning behind his decision?

"I don't know, I'm a people person I guess. That's what everyone always tells me, I'm a people person."

It's part of the Naches atmosphere, but he doesn't have to try too hard.

"We try to treat everybody right," Clark said. "I like working with the public. It's a lot of fun to be able to talk to people, it's just interesting."

Kim was nice enough to send our reporters home with some Rainier cherries and doughnut peaches, some local favorites.