Judges decide Hermiston's Ugliest Dog

HERMISTON, OR.-- Every dog has its day, and today, that dog was Loverboy, the winner of Hermiston's Ugliest Dog Contest.

Sixteen dogs were judged on a scale of one to ten, ten being the ugliest. The judges based their scores on the dog's most unusual qualities- buggy eyes, crooked teeth, etc.

Loverboy showcased a number of those qualities, but his 2016 Ugliest Dog title can be attributed to his lack of fur and his under-bite. His prize was a year supply of dog food from Fiesta Foods! He wasn't the only pooch with a prize however- some dogs even won a new bed, and an all-expenses-paid trip to the vet.