Future police officers fight for their dream in Pasco

PASCO, WA.-- On Saturday, a group of future police officers got together for a car wash, all proceeds of which went to funding their dream.

These kids are members of the Pasco Police Explorers Program, and despite the events happening around the world, they've stand by their dedication to pursue their goal of joining the force.

When we spoke with them, they told us what exactly it is that they think makes the job so special.

"I like when you're going to a call," said Explorer, Giovanni Sanchez, "I'm always thinking about what could happen next. That's the best feeling. You're always pumped up to see what's going to happen."

Once the members of the Explorer Program turn 21, they are allowed to begin work as official police officers... and they'll be great at it! They don't just do their homework out of a book! they get hands on experience with ride-alongs, traffic control, and academy drills. in fact, you'll all see them helping with traffic at the upcoming water follies