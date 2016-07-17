Benton County Officials spraying for mosquitoes

BENTON COUNTY, WA.-- At 9:00 PM on Sunday, Benton County Mosquito Control will be doing an aerial spray in an attempt to keep those buzzing pests at bay. This is just one of many mosquito sprays Benton County has done this summer, but it is the first time this year they've gone aerial.



The spray will be happening over Richland, West Richland, and areas around Grandview. It has been deemed necessary after mosquito samples from the Benton and Yakima county border tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Benton County officials are still urging you to stay safe despite the spray by using their "5 D's" of protection against mosquitoes.

1. Avoid being outside at DAWN

2. Avoid being outside at DUSK

3. DRAIN standing water around your property

4. DRESS in long sleeves and pants when it's appropriate

5. Wear mosquito repellent that contains DEET