Inspiring words from future police officers in Pasco

PASCO, WA.-- Alejandra Villa is one of the many young adults in the Pasco Police Department's Explorer Program. She, like many of us, woke up to the tragic news of the three slain officers in Baton Rouge. However, unlike many of us the tragic events of today have not deterred her from reaching her ultimate goal: becoming a police officer.

"I used to have second thoughts," she explained to KNDU, "But the more I get involved in it, I know that this is what I want to do... and hopefully open people's eyes."

Alejandra's supervisor, Sgt. Brad Gregory, reaffirmed that she and the other explorers have an amazing outlook on the world, and the drive to try and make it a better place.

"There's rules that they have to follow," said Sgt. Gregory, "There's times they can get out of the car, and there's times they can't get out of the car. and with a lot of these kids, you have to remind them that you can't get out of the car, 'cause they're so excited to do this job."

Through their motivation and unwavering admiration for the men and women in blue, Alejandra and her peers have created their own silver lining to look to, even during the tough days.

