Three law enforcement officers killed and three more injured in Sunday's shooting

BATON ROUGE, LA- Authorities say three law enforcement officers have been killed and three have been injured in a shooting in Louisiana. The shooting happened early Sunday, less than 1 mile from police headquarters. Baton Rouge Police Cpl. L'Jean McKneely Jr. says the shooting took place outside and possibly inside the B-Quik convenience store on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. He says the suspect's body was found next door, outside of a fitness center.

Baton Rouge Police Sgt. Don Coppola did not know the extent of the injuries or the precise number of officers injured. He said that authorities believe the "scene is contained," meaning that a shooter was unlikely on the loose.

Police in Louisiana say they are using a specialized robot to check for explosives near the body of a suspect who was shot and killed in Baton Rouge early Sunday.

The White House says President Barack Obama has been briefed on the shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and has asked to be updated throughout the day as more details become available. The White House has been in contact with local officials in Baton Rouge and offered any assistance necessary.

A sheriff's spokesman in Baton Rouge said earlier that one suspect is dead and two others are believed to be at large. Col. Mike Edmonson told media, "We believe that the person who shot and killed our officers that he was the person that was shot and killed at the scene.

The governor of Louisiana says the attack on law enforcement in Baton Rouge was unjustified media. Gov. John Bel Edwards told Sunday afternoon that the gunman committed, "an absolutely unspeakable, heinous attack."

Law enforcement officers have converged on a house in Kansas City, Missouri, that is listed for a man named Gavin Long. An Associated Press reporter said some officers had weapons drawn from behind trees and others were behind police cars and unmarked cars in the residential neighborhood.

The gunman who fatally shot three officers in Baton Rouge briefly attended the University of Alabama. University spokesman Chris Bryant said Sunday evening that 29-year-old Gavin Eugene Long, of Kansas City, Missouri, was a student for one semester in the spring of 2012. Bryant says university police had no interaction with Long during that time.