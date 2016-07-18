Truck accident turns into a natural cover fire on I82

NBC RIGHT NOW- Sunday evening around 5 o'clock, a pick up truck traveling westbound on Interstate 82 when the driver lost control, crossed the median and hit a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction.

The accident started a fire in the median and because of the wind, the fire jumped across the highway and burned about 100 acres.

Multiple crews responded and it took a few hours to get it out and mopped up. No serious injuries were reported. The driver of the semi-truck was taken to the hospital.