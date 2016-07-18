UPDATE: Grant County Shooting Ruled Accidental

UPDATE JULY 19TH, 2016-

DESERT AIRE, WA- The Grant County Sheriff's Office has determined Saturday night's shooting of a Desert Aire man was accidental.

The 52-year-old victim accidentally fired the gun himself, causing a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was interviewed Monday while in stable condition at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS-

DESERT AIRE, WA– Grant County detectives are investigating the Saturday night shooting of a 52-year-old Desert Aire man.



Deputies and Mattawa Police responded to 509 Clubhouse Way SW around 10 p.m. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was conscious and talking, but was unable to provide many details about what happened. The victim was taken by ambulance to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland.



There is currently no suspect information, and detectives continue to search for and talk with possible witnesses. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160, or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Reference case number 16GS08754. Tipsters can remain anonymous.



