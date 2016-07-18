Crews rescue Selah woman trampled by horse - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Crews rescue Selah woman trampled by horse

WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - Sheriff Brian Burnett of Chelan County says a woman was rescued from the wilderness after being trampled by a horse.
    
According to Burnett, 46-year-old Angela Larimer of Selah was leading her horse across a creek late Saturday afternoon when the animal became startled.
    
Larimer's husband hiked for a half-mile to find cellular service and call for help. It then took hours for a ground team and rescue helicopter to arrive at the remote location.
    
The hoist-equipped helicopter took Larimer to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she was treated for a fractured lower leg and ankle.
 

