Sheriff’s Office graduates two from Oregon DPSST and welcomes two more patrol deputies

On July 15, 2016, Deputy Calvin Meade and Deputy Trevor Limburg graduated from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) Basic Police Academy in Salem, OR. Deputy Meade and Deputy Limburg were hired in January 2016, and began their 16-week basic training in March. They will continue their education by participating in our in-house field training program for an additional four to six weeks before they are cleared for solo patrols.



Deputy Calvin Meade, age 30, was employed as the Manager of Columbia Harvest Foods in Umatilla, and a football and tennis coach at Umatilla High School. He has been a Reserve Police Officer with Umatilla PD for over 1 year. He graduated from Hermiston High School, and is currently a senior at Washington State University.



Deputy Trevor Limburg, age 26, was employed as a Control Room Operator and Supervisor with G4S Secure Solutions in Umatilla. He has been a Reserve Patrol Deputy with UCSO for over 1 ½ years. He graduated from Walla Walla High School, attended Walla Walla Community College and is a former Eagle Scout.



UCSO also welcomes Jonathan Roberts and Nathan Rankin to our patrol staff. Deputy Jon Roberts has over 15 years of police experience as a certified police officer in Oregon and as a military police officer. Most recently, he was employed at the City of Pendleton Police Department for nearly six years. He also worked for the Milton-Freewater Police Department for 5 ½ years. Jon served in the United States Army for a total of 8 years, with four years as a military police officer. He holds an Advanced Police Certificate from DPSST, and is a certified Field Training Officer.



Deputy Nathan Rankin, age 27, has four years of experience as a certified police officer in Oregon. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Western Oregon State College, and is currently a graduate student working towards his Master’s Degree. Nathan holds an Intermediate Police Certificates from DPSST and also has experience as a corrections officer.



Over the past three years, the Sheriff’s Office has experienced unprecedented growth - with minimal impact on the general fund. We have doubled patrol staffing during this period. Yet, we are still short of the national average of police officers to population and continue to work toward this and other goals. These additions will augment the Patrol Division and help us to better serve the citizens of the Umatilla County.



There is a current recruitment for 3 additional openings in the patrol division of the Sheriff’s Office. One position is to fill a vacancy, while the other 2 are new positions that were granted through our budget process for this fiscal year.