Prospective WSU Tri-Cities students can schedule Pokémon Go campus tours

RICHLAND, WA - Specially scheduled tours of the Washington State University Tri-Cities campus will incorporate stops and routes allowing prospective students to view campus while collecting and battling their favorite Pokémon.

“Those attending the tours will be able to explore all of the innovative programs, technology and facilities that students experience at WSU Tri-Cities,” said Seanna Coleman, lead WSU Tri-Cities student ambassador. “The tours will also incorporate unique opportunities to catch some Pokémon.”

A tour includes main campus buildings, laboratories, classrooms, recreation centers and more. Additionally, it will feature Pokéstops, Pokémon gyms and extra time to hunt for a Pikachu, Charmander or other characters in the game.

Hour-long tours run Monday-Friday at 9 and 10 a.m. and 2 and 3 p.m. To schedule and get more information, visit https://tricities.wsu.edu/admissions/visit-campus/ or call 509-372-7250.

WSU Tri-Cities has two Pokémon gyms and more than 15 Pokéstops, as indicated in the mobile application game.

“We thought this would be a fun way to incorporate an additional digital element in the tour, while allowing prospective students and their families to view our beautiful university campus along the Columbia River,” said Coleman.