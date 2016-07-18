Local law enforcement gather for memorial tribute to fallen officers

WALLA WALLA, WA - Law enforcement from all over the region gathered for a ceremony in Walla Walla on Monday. A Washington State Patrol trooper organized a memorial tribute to honor the eight officers killed in ambushes over the last few weeks.



Dozens of officers, deputies, troopers and everything in between gathered in a show of unity at Land Title Plaza.

"Today we pause in the business of our own lives to remember in our hearts and before the almighty eight of our members who have become the victims of violence and hateful distrust that has infected our world."



The crowd in uniform was only outnumbered by supporters.



"They've got a tough job, a real tough job. That's why I'm here today. To pay tribute to all the ones who have passed away. Excuse me. You know it's good. It's a good outpouring. We've got a great police department," said Walla Walla resident Armand Parada.



"It's pretty emotional in a positive way. Everyone here is showing support which helps us everyday, knowing when they leave," said Walla Walla resident Melissa Bieber. She is also the police chief's wife.



She shared this advice for other law enforcement families; "Hug and kiss them every night. Understand where they're going when they're quiet. But be there for them. Sorry it's pretty emotional," said Bieber.



State trooper and 30+ year veteran, Joe Klundt, explained why he organized the tribute.



"When these tragedies occur in our nation or even throughout the world, even in France this week, when those things occur, we don't separate... We don't go our own ways... We actually bond together," said Trooper Klundt.



"Humbling to see the response from the community, humbling to see the men and women standing up there with us... That's really what they call the thin blue line, what you saw here today," said Richland Police Captain Mike Cobb.



Local law enforcement say these recent ambushes have not changed protocol. Officers are being cautious and extra-aware, as always.