HOMETOWN PROUD: Bron Yr Brewery and Margaret's Apple Cart Deli in Naches

NACHES, WA - This week's Hometown Proud took us to Naches, where we visited the Bron Yr Aur Brewery where some of the local favorites are brewed. It was definitely packed for the weekend and seemed to be the place to go for a lovely Friday evening.

However, if you're more of a morning person, the place to go is Margaret's Apple Cart Deli, a lovely place to eat breakfast or lunch and get a nice hometown feel.

"It's hard to describe unless you've been here, how special it is," customer Patty Davis told us.

"Once somebody has been here, they're going to come back and we're going to remember who they are," Margaret St. Martin, the woman for whom the business is named after, shared with us. "We care. I have regulars; if they don't show up, I call them. They may need something."

Margaret makes sure to go out of her way to make newcomers feel welcome when they visit her business, which is currently run and operated by her son.

"I know if they're just passing through, because I don't know who they are and I ask them," she admits. "We open the building and our hearts up to whoever."

The atmosphere was an incredible one, as our reporter was made a famous breakfast burrito and Margaret herself gave our reporter a homemade blanket, undoubtedly demonstrating the warm and friendly environment that initially drew our attention.