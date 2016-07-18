Yakima Airport to undergo renovation after receiving one million dollar grant

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima air terminal is getting a bit of a makeover, thanks to the Federal Aviation Administration's grant of over one million dollars.

Through the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems, the FAA gives eligible airports grants like these in order to help improve the overall quality of the airport.

Aging intrastructure and equipment are the main reasons the Yakima Airport was made a candidate for this grant. The grant will go towards snow removal equipment, like runway brooms with carrier vehicles on them, as well as a design service to replace the old security gates.

No information has been given yet as to when these plans will take place.