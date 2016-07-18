Yakima Red Cross asks for more donations

YAKIMA, WA - The Pacific Northwest region's Red Cross Blood Services sent out a plea for more blood donations earlier this month, due to the fact that they are about 39,000 donors short of what they need. One of our reporters visited the Yakima Red Cross to learn more.

A blood donation occurred on Monday, July 18th from noon to five in an attempt to ensure they have enough of what they need.

A staff member ensured us that in Yakima, the goals for blood donations are currently being met, but also that it's normal during this time of the year to have donor numbers drop slightly. She also admitted that she wasn't sure what causes the decrease.

"The donors have been great in responding to the plea and we're really happy because without them, we wouldn't be able to meet our hospitals' and patients' needs," Yakima Valley Red Cross member Jayann Merkle shared with us.

She also encourages everyone, if you are eligible, to come and donate. Appointments can be made by phone call, through the Red Cross app, or on their website. Walk-ins are also welcome, but could be more timely depending on the day.

The next blood donation in Yakima Valley will be on Wednesday from 2-6:30 p.m.

For more information on when and where you can donate, click on the the link below:

http://www.redcross.org/local/washington