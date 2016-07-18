Dumpster and alley fires causing trouble in Pasco

PASCO, WA.-- Police officers in Pasco need your help finding a potential arsonist! The city has recently been plagued by a number of dumpster and alleyway fires. The most recent one was right behind Mexico Lindo restaurant on W. Court Street.

Sgt. Scott Warren says that the police department does have a few leads on who might be starting these fires, but they don't have a sure suspect. He was sure, however, that if this person isn't stopped, the danger could escalate quickly, becoming an enormous hazard.

"I've seen them next to an office building, or an apartment complex," Sgt. Warren told KNDU. "Loss of life could ultimately be huge if it went beyond a dumpster fire or garbage in an alleyway. It could engulf a fence and then lead to more and more!"

Last year there was another string of fires very similar to this one that ended up in an arrest. The alleged arsonist has since been released, but officers are unsure if these fires are related.

Regardless, officers are urging the public to immediately report any suspicious activity, especially in the early evening hours.



