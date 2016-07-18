PNNL receives multi-million dollar research grant

RICHLAND, WA.-- Good news for the advancement of science in Washington! Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is one of four organizations named by the Department of Energy to split a grant of $40,000,000 over the next four years.



Scientists at PNNL and Washington State University will use the money to jump-start research on the properties of different types of radioactive waste. That research will then hopefully be applied as guidelines for the cleanup of nuclear waste at sites like Hanford.



"So just imagine a very complex, very hazardous slurry of materials being pushed through pipes," Kevin told KNDU, "And dealt with to put it to a stable form for long term storage. It's a very complex fundamental science, and also an engineering challenge."

Earlier today, KNDU spoke with Kevin Rosso, a research scientist at PNNL, who explained the type of work they aim to do.

Hanford currently has 56,000,000 gallons of radioactive waste stored in underground tanks, mostly thanks to the Cold War. The scientists from the four centers looking to eradicate this waste are known as the IDREAM team, or, the Interfacial Dynamics in Radioactive Environments and Materials Team.

The centers were competitively selected based on a comprehensive merit review process, and are expected to begin work in October.