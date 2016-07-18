Puppies missing; spotted in various places in Toppenish

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - When Ryan Benscoter came home last Monday night from a softball game, he immediately noticed that he wasn't greeted by his two eager puppies.

"They didn't come running up to the truck like they always do whenever I drive up. As soon as well pull in they always come running," Benscoter told us.

Benscoter, along with his dog Sky, searched for the two male Boerboel Mastiff pups around his Birchfield home, but to no avail.

"We went on the hunt around the neighborhood, thought maybe they just wandered off."

Benscoter turned to Facebook in hopes of getting help; and that's when people began telling him they had seen the pups. He was told that four teenagers were trying to sell his puppies at the Safeway in Toppenish, but it wasn't the only place people told him they had seen them. He also heard that someone saw the puppies with people at Franklin Park in Toppenish.

"This only led me to believe that they were taken," Benscoter said.

He turned to the Police Department for help and also checked the Yakima Valley Lost and Found Pets, a Facebook page that helps lost and stolen pets get reunited with their owners.

Benscoter remains hopeful that he will get his puppies back.

"I am not giving up hope. If anything, I hope they're in a good home and went to good people."