Woman dies after crashing motorcycle into semi-truck near Paterson

PATERSON, WA - The Washington State Patrol says a woman was killed Monday night when she crashed her motorcycle into a semi-truck near Paterson.

Troopers say 47-year-old Maria Scott of Colorado Springs was driving south on SR 221. Around 7 p.m. she reached the intersection at SR 14 and failed to stop for a semi that was traveling west on the roadway. She crashed into the semi.

Troopers say Scott died at the scene. The next of kin has been notified. The semi-truck driver was not hurt.