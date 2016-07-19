3 people injured in 5-car crash in Richland

RICHLAND, WA - The Washington State Patrol says a Kennewick woman has been charged with Negligent Driving after causing a five-car crash on Monday just before 5 p.m.

Troopers say 25-year-old Margret Juarez was driving east on Interstate 182. Just near the Queensgate exit in Richland, she tried switching lanes and lost control of her car. It rolled into the median and into the westbound lanes of I-182. Her car then struck another car.

A third car then crashed into Juarez's car and the car she crashed into. Debris hit two other cars.

Medics took Juarez and another driver, 35-year-old Michel Guadalupe of Grandview, to Kadlec Medical Center to be treated for injuries. 31-year-old David Horn was hurt but he was treated at the scene.

Troopers say Juarez was driving too fast and made an unsafe lane change, causing the crash.