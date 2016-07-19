Water maintenance in Union Gap to occur from July 22 thru August 5

UNION GAP, WA - From July 22nd thru August 5th, the City's Water Department will be conducting maintenance activities on the water system. Maintenance is completed by methodically flushing water through the fire hydrants to remove naturally occurring sediment from the water mains. The sediment is manganese and iron oxides, and is non-toxic.

While the City is flushing the lines, users may observe periods of discolored tap water, which may last several hours. To minimize the potential impact to the user, Union Gap will flush the lines between the hours of 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It is anticipated that water discoloration will not impact the majority of Union Gap's water users.

In order to have drinking water available, in the event of discoloration, you may want to keep a container of clean tap water in the refrigerator.

If users need to obtain water during this time period, check the cold tap water every hour. If discolored, run the cold tap water for 5 to 10 minutes to determine if the water has cleared; wait for the tap water to clear prior to using.

If you do experience discoloration in your water service, DO NOT:

Use water; this will prevent discolored water from being drawn into the water service.

Wash laundry; the sediments may stain clothing.

Operate a dishwasher; minor amounts of sediment may be drawn through the dishwasher.

Operate a water purifier; operation may cause it to clog or plug the filter device.

The Water Department thanks you in advance for your assistance and patience during this necessary maintenance project. If special needs exist, users are asked to please contact the Public Works & Community Development office at 509-225-3524 during regular business hours.