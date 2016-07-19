“Partners and Pals” 18th annual model airplane fun day on Friday, July 22

RICHLAND, WA - The Tri-Cities Radio Control Model Airplane Club (TCRCM) and the city of Richland Parks and Recreation Services are hosting their annual activity "Fun Day" for the ARC (Association of Retarded Citizens) of Tri-Cities "Partners and Pals" Summer Camp for kids with developmental disabilities on Friday, July 22, 2016. This activity filled day will be conducted at the TCRCM flying site located in the Richland ORV Park (Beardsley Rd.), and will offer continuous entertainment from 11:00am to 2:00pm.

The day will be jam packed with events! Activities include: r/c (radio control) airplane “trainer” flying by the ARC children (with the help of a qualified TCRCM instructor), a bounce house, operating slip-n-slide, motorcycle rides, Washington State Patrol vehicle rides, and a “candy drop” on the runway by local ultra-light aircraft of the Experimental Aircraft Association.

Bruce Heating and Air Conditioning Company provide financial support for this event. Local citizens and spectators are welcome to observe this special day for the Children of the ARC. Dozens of volunteers come together to give the children of the ARC a special day they will never forget.