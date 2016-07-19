Rally to adopt $15 minimum wage for caregivers to take place in Yakima on July 20

YAKIMA, WA - Caregivers across Washington state are coming together to ask for $15 an hour. SEIU 775, which represents the long-term care workers, is currently in negotiations with the state on a new two-year contract.

On Wednesday, July 20, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the corner of N. 1st St and E. Yakima Ave, there will be a rally for caregivers asking for a $15 an hour minimum wage.

In Washington, the 33,000 individual providers who work as caregivers not employed by an agency are paid an average of $11.75 an hour. In neighboring Oregon, caregivers make an average hourly wage of $14. In Massachusetts, they make $13.68 an hour. Meanwhile, California and New York are giving tens of millions of underpaid workers raises by adopting a $15 an hour statewide minimum wage. Washingtonians will vote in November whether to raise our state’s minimum wage to $13.50 an hour.

Washington’s population is aging rapidly, and the need for caregivers is growing. Right now, more than 60,000 Washingtonians require long-term care. That number is projected to double by 2040.