Huge Water Slide Slips into Richland this Saturday

RICHLAND, WA - Billed as a slip ‘n’ slide on steroids, the crest of the hill on Lee Boulevard in Central Richland is the place to be this Saturday, July 23. Slide the City, a traveling, 1,000’ inflatable water slide is stopping in 30 cities in 25 states this year and Tri-Cities is one of them.

The event gets underway at 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Riders can select a one-time pass, triple-pass or unlimited rides. Spectators are free. Each rider receives a drawstring bag that includes a wrist band, inflatable water tube, and mouth guard. Unlimited pass holders also receive a T-shirt. Whether you want to ride, or just enjoy the live music, entertainment and food, you will not want to miss the fun.

Parking is available at nearby Carmichael Middle School or Richland High School. Register and buy your ticket now as price increases on the day of the event. Pack lightly, bring a towel and avoid wearing anything with zippers or rivets. A signed waiver must be received or accompany the rider.

For more information, go to www.slidethecity.com