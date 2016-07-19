First Official Pokémon Go Collision Reported

FALL CITY, WA - A 28-year-old driver was cited for causing a collision because he admitted to being distracted by the Pokémon Go App. This is the first distracted driving collision reported to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) since the mobile app launched earlier this month.

On Monday July 18, 2015, a driver of a Honda heading eastbound on State Route 202 near 332nd Street in Fall City was traveling the posted speed limit when he collided into the rear of a newer Chevy sedan. The female driver of the Chevy had stopped in the roadway and was attempting to make a left turn when her car was hit. Neither the female driver nor her young son suffered any injuries.

Both cars were towed from the scene.

The driver of the Honda admitted to being distracted by focusing on his Pokémon Go App.

The WSP urges gamers to consider safety over their Pokémon. Below are safety tips to consider before attempting to become a Pokémon master: