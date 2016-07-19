Selah man suffers injuries from ATV collision with a train

SELAH, WA - A 64-year-old man is in the hospital after he was hit by a train while riding his ATV. It happened around noon today on the 400-block of East Pomona just north of Selah.

Sheriff Brian Winter says the BNSF train was travelling southbound at 25 miles per hour and the man on his ATV was travelling westbound when the accident happened; all because the man failed to yield to the train.

They both collided at an intersection at noon when the motorist failed to stop to allow the train to complete its passing.

Sheriff Winter says that as the collision happened, the man tried to turn away, causing the train to hit the back of the ATV as opposed to the side.

Winter adds that this move, along with the quick response of the BNSF workers on the train, saved the man's life.

"They were taking good care of him when I got here," Sheriff Winters informed us, "We just kept him stable until fire and ambulance could arrive, and I say that he owes them his life."

Winter says that as the train hit the ATV, workers tried to stop the train as fast as possible by putting it in emergency mode.

The man suffered significant injuries; including a head, back, and leg injury, but most importantly, the man survived.

Now, BNSF will be taking over this case and is conducting further investigation.